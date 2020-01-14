1st & 2nd Navajo Ladies To Host Women’s Conference

Nez, Lizer Hosting Women’s Conference

By John Christian Hopkins

“I’d be kind and gentle and awful

sentimental regarding love and art,

I’d be friends with the sparrows

and the boy who shoots the arrows

if I only had a heart …”

You may not need a heart like the Tin Man did, but there are times when we all can benefit from a heart to heart talk.

That’s why Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer will

be hosting the 2020 Heart to Heart: Victorious Women – Healing of the Heart and Mind conference.

It is the first Heart to Heart conference held on the Navajo Nation, according to Nez.

It will be held on Feb. 1, at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort in Leupp, Ariz. The inspiring conference aims to encourage and empower women through worship, ministry, and fellowship.

All women are invited to attend and help “elevate our spiritual strength, enhance our leadership within our homes and communities, and to build relationships through faith, inspiration and love,” Nez said.

Nez and Lizer plan to hold annual Heart to Heart conferences.

The goal is to help women in all aspects of life; emotionally, mentally, physically, financially and spiritually, Lizer said.

The time spent together will help Navajo women by sharing the power of their stories to restore and elevate hope and faith. Most importantly, Lizer added, “We can lead in ministry with confidence and direction.”

The conference will offer a broad spectrum of musicians, pastors, scholars, worship leaders, and planners, including Dr. Sandy McKenzie, Deborah Kim, Robyn Dykstra, Fannie Chavez-Platero, and Margie Rosalind Tso (Platero).

Chavez-Platero, from To’Hajiilee, N.M., is the widow of the late evangelist Chester Platero. Together they led a gospel ministry on the Navajo Nation for more than 50 years.

Tso, and her late husband, Alvin Tso, also led a ministry for over 50 years. Through the grief and loss of four of her children, she continues to serve the Lord and others.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Sandy McKenzie, who earned a Master’s in Business Education and a Doctorate of Ministry in Christian Counseling and has provided counseling and life-coaching practice for over 17 years and published many titles and presentations. She is passionate about helping hurting hearts based on her personal experiences with insecurity, anxiety, guilt, fear, and grief.

The Office of the First Lady and Second Lady is also waiving the $30 registration fee for the first 300 participants that register online. The conference will include prayer groups, lunch, and vendors. Childcare is provided with a $10 fee per child.

To register for the “2020 Heart to Heart: Victorious Women – Healing of the Heart and Mind” conferencevisit http://h2hsedona.org or contact Sonya Begay with the Office of the First Lady and Second Lady at (928) 810-8505 or email [email protected].