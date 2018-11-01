News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

16th Annual Regatta Kicks Off With Glorious Weather
November 01
09:05 2018
Page Balloon Regatta

The 16th Annual Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta kicked off this morning with a successful launch from four locations, the 4th hole of Lake Powell National Golf Course, John C Memorial Park and both Desert View and Lake View schools. To see the view from Balloon Meister Bryan Hill’s spectacular blue and yellow hot air balloon as it flew over Page this morning, check out our own Sports Director Petey Dorris’s Facebook LIVE here!!!

For the complete schedule of events for both the Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta and the Page Chamber Balloon Regatta Vendor Fair, click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

