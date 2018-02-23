15th Annual Page/Lake Powell Job Fair

City of Page will be holding the 15th Annual Job Fair a week from Saturday at Coconino Community College from 10am to 2pm. Page businesses will be there to talk with you about possible job opportunities. in fact, come there ready for a job interview dressed professionally with updated resume in hand. If you don’t have a current resume you can work on it at the Page Public Library, they have computers and folks that can help you use them, so you can print out a nice, revised, fresh copy to take along.

For more information call 928-645-4270.