15-year old Page Resident Drowns at Wahweap Beach

Fatality at Wahweap Swim Beach on Lake Powell…..second time in a week!

PAGE, Arizona – National Park Service (NPS) Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16 of a missing person and presumed to have drowned at Swim Beach on Lake Powell. Swim Beach is located in the Wahweap District of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area near Page, Arizona, at the Utah/Arizona state line.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team recovered the body of a 15-year-old male from Page, Arizona.

He was at Swim Beach with a group from the Page High School. Assisting at the scene were NPS Rangers, the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dive Team, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kane County Medical Investigator and transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Kane County Medical Investigator.

Just last Sunday a 31-year old Arizona man is presumed to have drowned at the same beach.