14-Day Quarantine Ordered for Some Travelers to Arizona

Arizona State Governor Doug Ducey issued more orders from Phoenix yesterday.

Travelers to Arizona who are coming from an “area with substantial community spread through any airport in the state” are now required to be quarantined or isolated for 14 days. Excluded from this order are airline employees, military personnel, healthcare workers, human services personnel, workers conducting essential infrastructure operations and workers providing essential governmental functions.

On March 28, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

Another order was directed aimed at providing more accurate COVID-19 data and also offer more protection for medical workers and patients. Requirements now include health care facilities and hospitals to track information related to the number of Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators in use, estimated daily use of personal protective equipment and the amount of suspected COVID-19 patients visiting emergency rooms per day.