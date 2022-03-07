13 out of 15 Arizona Counties at ‘Medium’ COVID Risk

Only two Arizona counties remain in the highest COVID-19 risk category after the CDC’s Thursday update of community COVID-19 levels across the nation. Yuma and La Paz counties in the southwest corner of the state are still at the ‘high’ community level, but Arizona’s other 13 counties, including Coconino, are now medium. According to the CDC, healthy individuals in counties where COVID levels are classified as low or medium are safe to stop wearing face masks in public indoor spaces. Face coverings are still recommended indoors in public where the level is ‘high’. The CDC reports that more than 90% of the U.S. population is now located in areas where the risk level is low or medium, which is up from 70% the week prior. The agency plans to update the community levels each Thursday going forward.