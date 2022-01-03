$129 Million in Revenue to Arizona from Gaming in 2021

New Gaming in Arizona Off to A Strong Start – Nearly $130 Million in Revenues to the State So Far In 2021

PHOENIX – Gaming in Arizona contributed $129 million to the state through tribal gaming contributions and the newly implemented event wagering & fantasy sports in 2021, legalized through Governor Doug Ducey’s signing of historic legislation and the amended Tribal-State Gaming Compacts. This landmark agreement between the state and Arizona Tribes modernized gaming in Arizona, allowing tribal casinos to offer new Vegas-style table games while legalizing event wagering & fantasy sports throughout the state.

“Without a doubt, newly legalized casino games, event wagering & fantasy sports have already increased revenues to the state and will continue to do so for years to come,” said Ted Vogt, Director, ADG. “I am proud of the continued partnership between the state, Arizona Tribes, and event wagering & fantasy sports stakeholders that benefits all of Arizona.”

Tribal Gaming Contributions

Tribal gaming contributions totaled $113.6 million to the Arizona Benefits Fund in the 2021 calendar year. This includes over $21 million in tribal gaming contributions during the last calendar quarter of 2021, which is reported as the second quarter of the state’s fiscal year. Tribal gaming contributions funds critical services such as education, health services, wildlife conservation, local government priorities and tourism. You can view the full breakdown of the most recent quarter here: LINK.

Event Wagering & Fantasy Sports

Since commencing operations, event wagering & fantasy sports have contributed more than $15 million directly to the state general fund over the months of September and October, highlighting the immediate revenues from these new industries. Arizona Operators paid more than $14 million in licensing fees, as well as more than $1 million in fees for the privilege of operating these new games. You can view the full reports on our website here: LINK

“Arizona’s event wagering & fantasy sports is off to a strong start here in the state and will only increase as the market matures,” said Ted Vogt, Director, ADG. “We worked diligently with the public and stakeholders to efficiently and responsibly set up these industries in just under five months, and we are starting to see the culmination of this hard work.”

About ADG

Established by the Arizona State Legislature in 1995, ADG is the state regulatory agency for tribal gaming, racing and pari-mutuel/simulcast wagering, event wagering/fantasy sports and unarmed combat sports. ADG also provides and supports education, prevention and treatment programs for people and families affected by problem gambling through its Division of Problem Gambling and 24-hour confidential helpline, 1-800-NEXT-STEP.

