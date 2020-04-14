115 Curfew Violations Issued by Navajo PD

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Police Department issued over 115 Navajo Nation Criminal Nuisance citations for curfew violations during the 57-hour weekend curfew imposed by the Navajo Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-05.

Throughout the seven police districts, over 120 officers contributed to the successful implementation of the department’s curfew operation efforts, which consisted of community PSA announcements, curfew saturation enforcement, and public service announcement checkpoints.

The implementation of the 57-hour weekend curfew began on Friday, April 10 at 8:00 P.M. and ended Monday, April 13 at 5:00 A.M. The intent and purpose of the curfew was to restrict the movement of individuals on the Navajo Nation and minimize the growth and spread of COVID-19 in communities.

The overall success of the operation was evident in the limited number of travelers on the roadways, with the exception of essential employees who provided proper documentation.

“The enforcement was successful in that we saw a decline in the number of people traveling during the weekend. An operation of this capacity takes a lot of planning and coordination and our districts did a great job in enforcement efforts. In addition, success is also credited to the public who complied and stayed home.” Chief Francisco said. “I also want to remind the public that the stay at home order and daily curfew orders remain in effect and we ask the public to continue to adhere to those orders.”

The Navajo Nation Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-004, commonly known as the “Stay at Home” and “Curfew Order” remains active until further notice, with daily curfew hours from 8:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. The Navajo Police Department will continue conducting public service announcement checkpoints to educate and promote public awareness.

For more information on COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, including questions regarding the Navajo Health Emergency Orders, please call the Navajo Department of Health hotline at 928-871-7014 or visit their website at www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19