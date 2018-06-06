$10K Penciled Back Into Budget For Museum

Page City Council held a special session Wednesday to discuss and finalize line items for the 2018/2019 Fiscal Year Budget for the City of Page.

During the session, Councilor Darby McNutt informed the Council he was not in favor of cutting the Powell Museum budget $10,000 and was in favor of restoring the Museum budget to the original $70,000, as well as approve their request for an additional $8000. McNutt spoke in support of keeping the Visitor Center a part of the Museum, it was a good use of the City’s money and pointed out that he felt it would be more costly down the road to develop a brand new facility rather than continue to improve and develop the existing Visitor Center.

After some discussion, the Council agreed the fate of the Visitor Center was not part of the Special Budget Workshop Session Agenda and decided the decision would need to be made in either special meeting or regular session meeting in the weeks ahead. Councilor Dennis Warner moved to add the $10,000 back into the Museum budget, but not the additionally requested $8000 for a total $70,000; that motion was carried and approved.

When asked after the Council meeting if he was surprised at the outcome, Honorary Museum Board Member Mark Law told Lake Powell Life News he’s happy with the positive turn of events but he’s also hoping for more :

Be sure to tune in for the Lake Powell Life News interview with Councilor Dennis Warner for more on this story Tuesday June 12th at 9:05am, City Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Wednesday June 13th.

Listen to the recent Lake Powell Life News interview with Museum Board Vice President Paul Ackerman and Museum Operations Manager Cheri Brown as a podcast here.