108-Year Old New Jersey Woman Survives COVID-19

The now-famous Sylvia Goldsholl made it through the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, but she almost didn’t make it through the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

But she did!!!

Introducing 108-year old Sylvia Goldsholl, of Allendale, New Jersey.

She was but 7-years old when the Spanish Flu swept the United States

102-years ago. She came out of it quite healthy.

But when this latest pandemic swept the nation, Sylvia wasn’t so lucky. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Yeah, but she got better in just two weeks!

Sylvia had been diagnosed in March and immediately moved into isolation at a nursing home where she has lived for over a decade. And even though homes for the aged haven’t been too kind to residents during this horrible pandemic, Sylvia was free of the virus in just 14-days. According to one news account, Sylvia was quoted as saying that even at 108-years of age, she was determined to survive.

And she did!

In one article she spoke of her three siblings, who are no longer around.

“I was the smartest one of the bunch,” she said.

Congratulations, Sylvia! It’s nice to still have you around.

Featured Photo: NY Times