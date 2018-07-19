1000 Year Event in Flagstaff Rainfall

The National Weather Service has continued to analyze the precipitation data from the flood event yesterday NE of Flagstaff, near the Schultz Fire area.

Extremely heavy rain fell high in the drainages of the Schultz Fire scar on July 16th, saturating the soils and setting the stage for an amplified flood response on July 18th On July 18th, strong thunderstorms pounded the San Francisco Peaks and surrounding area between 11:20-2:30 pm. The heaviest rain fell from 12:00-1:15 pm on (and downstream of) the Schultz Fire scar. Three gauges measured greater than 4.5″ of rain in two hours. This corresponds to a point precipitation frequency interval of 1000 years or greater (at least a “1000 year event”)

Early on the afternoon of July 18th, torrential rain fell over the San Francisco Peaks, including portions of the Schultz Fire scar (2010). This extreme rainfall led to significant flooding in the

It is important to note that two days earlier (July 16th), extremely heavy rain (2-4") fell over portions of this area. As this rainfall occurred higher on the mountain, the impacts to the downstream neighborhoods were minimal. However, the heavy rain on the 16th served to saturate the ground and drainages, amplifying the flooding on the 18th.

It is important to note that two days earlier (July 16th), extremely heavy rain (2-4”) fell over portions of this area. As this rainfall occurred higher on the mountain, the impacts to the downstream neighborhoods were minimal. However, the heavy rain on the 16th served to saturate the ground and drainages, amplifying the flooding on the 18th.

Storm Evolution: Storms built over the San Francisco Peaks around 11:00 AM, and developed toward the east with time. Over the next 2-3 hours, storms continued to regenerate just east of the

mountains and move to the west over the impacted area. This pattern continued through the event, with areas of torrential rain repeatedly moving over the same area.

Key Points:

Understanding Point Precipitation Frequency Estimates: Point precipitation frequencies serve to estimate the frequency of various rainfall intensities at specific locations. As long-term frequencies (50-1000 years) are derived from much smaller datasets (and not all locations have measured rainfall) the frequencies provided should be considered as very rough estimates. To illustrate the precipitation frequency estimates another way – on a typical monsoon day a “100 year event” will likely occur at several locations over N. Arizona. This is normal. However, the odds of a “100 year event” hitting one particular location is 1 in 100 (or 1%) any given year.