100-Years Later, the Baseball Cheating Continues

Baseball Goes Back to the Future

By John Christian Hopkins

It is said that those who don’t know history are bound to repeat it.

But sometimes, even when you know the history, it is repeated all the same.

A hundred years ago Major League Baseball (MLB) found itself staring into the abyss – a scandal so severe it threatened the destruction of America’s Pastime.

As the 1920 season wound down it suddenly came to light that eight members of the American League champion Chicago White Sox had conspired to rig the World Series. Heavily favored over the Cincinnati Reds the Chicago players agreed to lose on purpose for a reported $20,000.

The Black Sox scandal shook MLB to its core, throwing into doubt the integrity of the game – and its ultimate showcase, the World Series.

That’s why MLB decided to hire a tough, a no-nonsense former judge to serve as baseball’s first commissioner.

Imbued with nearly unlimited power, Kenesaw Mountain Landis moved swiftly to remove the taint of fixed games from baseball. He immediately banned all eight of the Black Sox for life, including Shoeless Joe Jackson.

It was posted in every clubhouse that betting on games meant a lifetime ban from organized baseball. (Right, Pete Rose?)

Over the years MLB has weathered myriad controversies, from segregation to steroids.

But, as 2020 begins, the legitimacy of the World Series once again finds itself in question.

Former Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealed late last year that in 2017 Houston improperly stole their opponents’ signals, using modern technology to gain an unfair advantage. Houston won the World Series that year.

After an investigation, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred handed down one of the harshest penalties in MLB history. The team was fined $5 million (the maximum allowed), its general manager and on-field manager were each banned for a year and the team forfeits its’ Rounds 1 and 2 draft picks for the next two years.

And baseball’s worst cheating scandal in a century isn’t over yet.

Joey Cora was a Houston coach in 2017 and, according to the MLB report, was heavily involved in the unfair signal stealing.

Cora left Houston to become the manager of the 2018 Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox won the 2018 World Series – and now reports have come out accusing the Sox of unfairly stealing other teams’ signals.

On Tuesday (January 14) Cora left the employment of the Boston Red Sox. The team released the following statement; “Given the findings of the Commissioner’s ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways.”

The National League champion in both 2017 and 2018 were the Los Angeles Dodgers. Did they lose the two series – or were they unfairly cheated out of the prize?

Let the debate begin.