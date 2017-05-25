$1 Million Navajo Theft

Eighty-six! That’s how many criminal counts a former executive manager for the Tuba City Navajo Chapter is facing for allegedly stealing from the Navajo people.

The Tuba City Chapter is now known as ‘Nanees’ Dizi Chapter. The Navajo Attorney General, Ethel Branch, has followed a lengthy and detailed investigation with these 86 charges against former chapter executive manager Priscilla Littlefoot.

According to reports, Littlefoot is accused of taking more than a Million dollars and placing it in a personal account of hers.

“For way too long, these types of crimes against the Navajo Nation have gone un-prosecuted,” Branch said. “The Nation as a whole is the victim of these crimes.”

The money Littlefoot is alleged to have stolen came from tax dollars.

The suspect is being asked to repay a reported $1,059, 896.