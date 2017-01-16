Zion Rock Slide Closes Scenic Drive

Late last week a landslide at Zion National Park forced the closure of a main roadway.

Due to the slide, the Zion Scenic Drive will be closed just north of the Zion Lodge until further notice.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday night, a large rock and debris slide occurred just north of the Grotto covering both lanes on the Scenic Drive. The slide was about the size of four car lengths, approximately 200 tons of rock and debris, covering both lanes, and making it impassable by vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Road crews and geologists must allow the area to dry out and assess the damage before removing the debris, making repairs, and reopening roadway.