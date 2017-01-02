Zion National Park and the Zion National Park Foundation Are Seeking Applicants for the 9th Annual Plein Air Art Invitational

Artist applications for the 2017 Zion National Park Plein Air Art Invitational are available beginning January 2, 2017. Zion National Park and the Zion National Park Foundation have hosted some of the country’s most recognized plein air artists over the festival’s past eight years. The event will be held from Monday, November 6 to Sunday, November 12, 2017.

“The Plein Air Event at Zion ties us to the park’s artistic heritage in a powerful and accessible way,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent of Zion National Park. “Through the eyes of our contemporary artists, we constantly gain new perspective and understanding about why Zion matters, and the importance of its protection for everyone forever.”

Proceeds from the event support the park’s youth education initiative including the Junior Ranger program, funding for school field trips to the park, and ranger visits to schools unable to visit the park; Concrete to Canyons, a 3-day field experience for underrepresented schools in Las Vegas and Mesquite, Nevada; as well as the park’s Artist-in-Residence Program. The 2016 event raised more than $65,000 in support of these programs.

“As Zion National Park’s official nonprofit partner, we are proud to host the annual Plein Air Art event with our park partner,” said Mark Preiss, director of philanthropy, Zion National Park Foundation. “While federal appropriations provide for the park’s day to day operations and basic maintenance, we are here to provide Zion National Park’s margin of excellence. This project sustains the park’s heritage of art, while proceeds help us give thousands of our area school children once in a lifetime experiences in Zion National Park every season,” Preiss added.

For those who are interested in applying, the application is now available online. All application materials must be submitted at: https://znha.wufoo.com/forms/w8howkl15p8ez8/ by Monday, February 13, 2017 by midnight. For more information, please call 435-772-3264 or email info@zionpark.org.

General Guidelines for Artist Applicants:

There is a non-refundable entry/handling fee of $20 for each application.

Two pieces of framed studio art will be required from each selected artist mid-August for display and sale in the ZionHuman History Museum.

At the end of the event, a wet paint sale will be conducted at the Zion Human History Museum. Selected artists are required to submit 8-10 pieces for sale in the wet paint event. The Zion National Park Foundation (ZNPF) shall retain a 43% commission for each work sold.

Artists will participate in a single, one-hour demonstration to be held at the back patio of the Human History Museum. Schedules for individual demonstrations will be determined by park staff prior to the artists’ arrival. Demonstration pieces will be auctioned off at a silent auction on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Zion Lodge. ZNPF shall retain a 43% commission from the sales of all work, with proceeds going directly to support the park’s Education Program and Youth Initiative.

Artists will also participate in the Paint Out at Zion Lodge on Saturday, November 11, 2017. The public can purchase works created during the paint out before they are finished. Artists will provide pricing recommendations. ZNPF shall retain a 43% commission from the sales of all work.

Artists are encouraged to interact with the public and provide opportunities which promote the art history of Zion National Park and other significant historic events of the region through blogs, providing painting schedules and locations to park staff in advance, painting in visible and public areas, etc.

The contract and more specific guidelines are posted on Zion’s website at www.nps.gov/zion/supportyourpark/pleinair.htm. All application materials must be submitted online at:

https://znha.wufoo.com/forms/w8howkl15p8ez8/ by Monday, February 13, 2016 by midnight.