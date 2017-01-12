News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Zachry Leaves Page

Zachry Leaves Page
January 12
10:42 2017
The company that organizes the employees needed for overhauls at the Navajo Generating Station has pulled out of Page…at least for the time being. zachry

Zachry Industrial, Incorporated was located on Border Road in the industrial section of Page. They closed up shop on Wednesday and will turn-in their keys to the building they were leasing on Monday.

A Zachry employee told Lake Powell Communications that they are are in the dark, like everyone else, when it comes to what’s going to happen with the plant. It was in October that NGS reported that their usual overhaul was being postponed until November of this year. The Zachry employee told us there was no reason for them to stay with the overhaul postponed

Today there is widespread speculation and rumor that the Navajo Generating Station could shut down completely, perhaps this year, perhaps in the near future.

It was last week when we first reported that the owners of the plant, including the Salt River Project, are saying the cost of generating electricity with coal is rapidly changing. They said that by this spring a decision on the plant’s future would have to be made.

Add to that the fact that the company that supplies the coal to NGS, Peabody Energy, is going through bankruptcy proceeding in Missouri, where the company is based. Due to the pending bankruptcy, the Page Walmart is no longer accepting Peabody Certificates.

All of this fails to paint a positive picture on the future of NGS. And now Zachry is pulling up stakes. About 500 people are employed at the Navajo Generating Station, many of them Native Americans. If the plant was to close, the ripple effects would be felt across Page and the Navajo Nation for many years to come.

NGS representatives have not returned our requests for comment on the matter.

