Women to March in Eight AZ Cities on Saturday

Women’s marches in eight cities across the state are expected to draw thousands into the streets on Saturday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The marches are planned in solidarity with the larger Women’s March on Washington, happening at the same time. Eva Burch, a co-organizer of the Phoenix rally, said they are expecting 4,000-5,000 people to gather at the state Capitol building.

“We’re trying to lay the framework for equitable representation of women at all levels of leadership and for affordable health care and education and for social, economic and racial justice,” Burch said.

Marches are planned in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, Prescott, Sedona, Green Valley, Ajo and Jerome. Find out more at ArizonaWomensMarch.com.

Burch said the speakers will call on legislators to protect women’s health and the environment and properly fund education. She stressed that this nonpartisan event is not a protest against the incoming administration, but an attempt to get people engaged.

“Fundamentally, we all agree on a lot of the same things,” Burch said. “We disagree on the ways to accomplish these things and we need to be able to open up these lines of communication and have these conversations. And we want to make sure that our voices are being heard.”

Dozens of social justice groups will have booths at the events so people can get involved. Sister marches are planned in all 50 states and in 32 countries. More than 200,000 people are expected at the march in D.C.