White In, Parris Out

At least temporarily, the Navajo Nation has a new Controller. Just days after Jim Parris was given his walking papers, Navajo President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez have asked former Controller, Bobby White, to take over

on a temporary basis.

By definition, a Controller oversees the financial decisions of an entity, in this case, the Navajo Nation, where the Controller has his eye on Billions of dollars in operating expenses and investments.

Parris was the Nation’s first Controller to actually be a Certified Public Accountant. There are reports that he fell in disfavor with the Navajo Nation Council because he insisted on strictly sticking to CPA rules. The vote to let him go last Wednesday (Jan. 4) was 17-5.

President Begaye is quoted as saying it was unfortunate that Council didn’t agree with the way Parris handled his duties. Begaye said Parris was threatened with removal because he tried to adhere to accepted CPA regulations.

Bobby White will stay on as acting Controller until the Nation’s Council is given another person to consider as permanent Controller.