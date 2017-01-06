News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

White House Threat from Utah

January 06
10:12 2017
A Hurricane (Utah) man is in custody in St. George after allegedly making threats on the White House and the people within.

David Torrey

According to reports, 34-year old David Grant Torrey left a message on the White House Instagram page earlier this week saying he was going to blow-up the White House by detonating a bomb attached to his body. The message also included threats to President Barrack Obama and members of the White House staff.

On Tuesday, Torrey was in 5th District Court charged with a threat of terrorism; a second degree felony.

Part of the threat read, “It is a big enough bomb to kill everyone there right now; you have been warned.”

He also apparently wrote that they only had two minutes to prepare for the explosion.

In the past, Torrey has been charged with threatening a Utah hospital and the Iron County (Utah) Jail.

There will be a hearing on this latest threat on Monday in St. George.

