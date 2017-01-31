Watch for Potholes

“Potholes are a challenge.”

So says Ryan Harding, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, when asked by Lake Powell Communications about the ever-growing issue in the Flagstaff area.

“They’re a challenge during the winter due to melting snow and ice, a constant cycle of freeze and thaw, and heavy use of the interstates and highways, including by commercial vehicles,” he said.

If you’re heading toward Flagstaff right now, in the wake of three winter storms that dumped as much as two feet of snow in that area, the potholes have sprung-up all over.

“ADOT responds aggressively to the annual challenge of potholes from winter weather,” said Harding. “Crews make temporary and then permanent repairs to potholes as soon as possible. Over the long term, ADOT invests in pavement-preservation work.”

They’ve invested a lot of money, too. He tells us that more than ten tons of patch material has been used so far this winter.

“Snowstorms over Christmas and New Year’s weekends exacerbated the annual challenge from potholes. These recent three storms that moved through Flagstaff continued the challenge by adding more moisture and more freeze-thaw cycles.”

Even on US 89 as you approach Flagstaff, there is a lot of trouble waiting for your vehicle, mostly in the right hand lanes. When you get on I-40, the problem multiplies very quickly in both directions.

“ADOT maintenance units address potholes as quickly as possible after they appear, making temporary patches and then more permanent repairs once pavement has had time to dry out,” said Harding.

Driving slower is a suggestion made by Harding. It’s true; you are going to see potholes as you drive on the highways down there. The problem is just one pothole can put your vehicle on the disabled list.