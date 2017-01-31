News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Watch for Potholes

Watch for Potholes
January 31
10:39 2017
Print This Article

ADOT Logo“Potholes are a challenge.”

So says Ryan Harding, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, when asked by Lake Powell Communications about the ever-growing issue in the Flagstaff area.

“They’re a challenge during the winter due to melting snow and ice, a constant cycle of freeze and thaw, and heavy use of the interstates and highways, including by commercial vehicles,” he said.

If you’re heading toward Flagstaff right now, in the wake of three winter storms that dumped as much as two feet of snow in that area, the potholes have sprung-up all over.

“ADOT responds aggressively to the annual challenge of potholes from winter weather,” said Harding. “Crews make temporary and then permanent repairs to potholes as soon as possible. Over the long term, ADOT invests in pavement-preservation work.”

They’ve invested a lot of money, too. He tells us that more than ten tons of patch material has been used so far this winter.

“Snowstorms over Christmas and New Year’s weekends exacerbated the annual challenge from potholes. These recent three storms that moved through Flagstaff continued the challenge by adding more moisture and more freeze-thaw cycles.”

Even on US 89 as you approach Flagstaff, there is a lot of trouble waiting for your vehicle, mostly in the right hand lanes. When you get on I-40, the problem multiplies very quickly in both directions.

“ADOT maintenance units address potholes as quickly as possible after they appear, making temporary patches and then more permanent repairs once pavement has had time to dry out,” said Harding.

Driving slower is a suggestion made by Harding. It’s true; you are going to see potholes as you drive on the highways down there. The problem is just one pothole can put your vehicle on the disabled list.

Tags
Potholesroads

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Tuesday
Clear
High 52°/Low 33°
0%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 52°/Low 36°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 53°/Low 38°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 55°/Low 39°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.