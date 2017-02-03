News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Van Fire at McDonalds

Van Fire at McDonalds
February 03
11:03 2017
2 3 17 Van Fire 2Page fire fighters were called-out to a fire involving a van Thursday afternoon. The van was in the parking lot behind McDonalds at Haul Rd. and US 89.

The van owner was checked-out by EMTs and transported to Page Hospital with minor injuries.

The 3:30 fire apparently began with an explosion which, according to a witness, blew-out a couple of the van’s windows. The witness, an employee of the restaurant, offered the van’s owner a fire extinguisher, which was refused. The witness said the owner thought things were under control at the time.

But a short time later the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

According to various reports, the man who owned the van lived in it and was often seen at the McDonalds and across Haul Rd. at Walmart. The van was obviously a total loss.

Because the van was reportedly lived-in, it was filled with a lot of various materials. Fire fighters could be seen taking items out one-by-one and then checking each item to be sure it wasn’t still smoldering.

Page fire officials tell Lake Powell Communications that the fire was likely caused by a faulty propane tank inside the vehicle.

