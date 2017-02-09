News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Utah Senate Wants Grand Staircase Re-Design

February 09
10:28 2017
Sen. Davis

Legislators in Utah passed a resolution this week, asking the state’s congressional delegation in Washington to get behind a move to have the Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument decreased in size.

The Grand Staircase Escalante is currently at 1.88 Million acres in size. It’s HCR-12 that asks for the reduction.

The National Monument came into being by President Bill Clinton twenty years ago. The sponsor of this bill, Republican Ralph Okerlund, believes Clinton’s signature came after not much input from Utah leaders, if any. The size of the

Monument apparently wasn’t even considered. He sees the legislation as a way for Utahans to have a say-so.

The vote in the Utah senate was 25-4 in favor of urging the federal lawmakers to get something done on this issue.

Last week Utah leaders passed a resolution asking President Trump to rescind President Obama’s declaration making Bears Ears a National Monument. There hasn’t been a reaction yet from the new administration.

Senate Majority Leader Gene Davis reportedly calls HCR-12 a non-partisan resolution. He wants lawmakers to sit down and figure out what the parameters of the Grand Staircase Escalante should be.

grand staircase escalante Utah

