News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Utah Mule Deer Protected from Poaching

Utah Mule Deer Protected from Poaching
December 20
12:49 2016
Print This Article

This winter is not a good time to try to kill a mule deer illegally in Utah.

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be focusing most of their law enforcement efforts in areas in which deer congregate in the winter.

Division of Wildlife Resources Captain Mitch Lane says in the winter, deer congregate on ranges at lower elevations.

As large groups of deer bunch together, they provide poachers with an enticing target.

Poachers take a big toll.  So far in 2016, wildlife officers have documented the illegal killing of 250 mule deer in Utah.

Most of the deer were bucks. The antlers on 10 of the bucks were big enough to place the deer in a trophy category.

Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline is 1-800-662-3337.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

  1. For radio, news, and advertising, visit our "Contact Us" page.
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.