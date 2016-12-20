Utah Mule Deer Protected from Poaching

This winter is not a good time to try to kill a mule deer illegally in Utah.

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be focusing most of their law enforcement efforts in areas in which deer congregate in the winter.

Division of Wildlife Resources Captain Mitch Lane says in the winter, deer congregate on ranges at lower elevations.

As large groups of deer bunch together, they provide poachers with an enticing target.

Poachers take a big toll. So far in 2016, wildlife officers have documented the illegal killing of 250 mule deer in Utah.

Most of the deer were bucks. The antlers on 10 of the bucks were big enough to place the deer in a trophy category.

Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline is 1-800-662-3337.