Utah Lawmakers Hesitant with Medical Marijuana Legislation

Utah Lawmakers Hesitant with Medical Marijuana Legislation
January 31
11:01 2017
Utah lawmakers have decided to shelve their consideration of legalizing marijuana for medical use.

They say their delay is prompted by the need for more research and to see what the Trump administration’s approach to the issue will be. Supporters of medical use of the drug say they can’t wait for the legislature to act and will take the question directly to a ballot initiative.

A recent poll finds 54 percent of Utahans support medical marijuana.

According to pollster Dan Jones the support for the issue grows every day. “The more people learn about it, the more they favor it,” Jones said.

While the legislature maybe dragging its feet on legalizing marijuana, universities may soon be able to research the effects of medical marijuana.

A proposal to allow universities to research when the drug should be prescribed, how much should be prescribed, and potential side effects cleared its first committee meeting.

Although over half the states in the country have passed comprehensive medical marijuana programs, Utah lawmakers remain hesitant saying they are not ready to pass a broad medical marijuana law allowing people access to the drug.
The bill allowing universities to research marijuana will now move to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

