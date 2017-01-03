Utah AG Vows Lawsuit Over Bears Ears

Shorty after being sworn into office, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, vowed to file a lawsuit over the designation of Bears Ears National Monument.

Reyes didn’t give much information about the lawsuit but said that litigation is pending. Reyes threatened the lawsuit last week when President Obama designated 1.3 million acres of land in southeastern Utah as Bears Ears National Monument.

The state’s Republican delegation and local leaders have condemned it as a land grab by the federal government and an abuse of the Antiquities Act.

Environmental groups are also preparing for a legal challenge. The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition has already been urging its members to pressure members of congress to preserve the monument.