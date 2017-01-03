News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Utah AG Vows Lawsuit Over Bears Ears

Utah AG Vows Lawsuit Over Bears Ears
January 03
09:57 2017
Print This Article

Shorty after being sworn into office, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, vowed to file a lawsuit over the designation of Bears Ears National Monument.bearsearsmap

Reyes didn’t give much information about the lawsuit but said that litigation is pending. Reyes threatened the lawsuit last week when President Obama designated 1.3 million acres of land in southeastern Utah as Bears Ears National Monument.

The state’s Republican delegation and local leaders have condemned it as a land grab by the federal government and an abuse of the Antiquities Act.

Environmental groups are also preparing for a legal challenge. The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition has already been urging its members to pressure members of congress to preserve the monument.

Tags
Bears EarslawsuitUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 48°/Low 36°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 52°/Low 41°
10%
Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
High 55°/Low 33°
70%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 38°/Low 27°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.