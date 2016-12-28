USDA Invests $225 Million in Innovative Conservation Partnerships

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that three projects in Utah will be among the 88 high-impact projects across the country that will receive $225 million in federal funding as part of the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). In addition, partners have proposed to contribute up to an additional $500 million to improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability.

In Utah, three partner-led projects will receive nearly more than $9 million in funding from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). These projects are in addition to the nearly $3.9 million the agency has invested in RCPP projects in Utah since 2014.

“RCPP plays a critical role in connecting partners with producers to design and implement conservation solutions that benefit both natural resources and agriculture,” Vilsack said. “The Farm Bill is the largest source of federal funding for private lands conservation, and RCPP is contributing innovative conservation solutions to communities across the country.”

With theannouncement, NRCS is investing a total of $825 million in 286 projects, bringing together more than 2,000 conservation partners who have committed an estimated $1.4 billion in financial and technical assistance. By 2018, NRCS and its partners, including Indian tribes, nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, private industry, water districts, universities and many others, will have invested at least $2.4 billion through RCPP, which was created by the 2014 Farm Bill.

NRCS is investing more than $7.3 million in the Uintah County Efficiency Project, led by the Uintah Water Conservancy District, which aims to increase the quantity and improve the quality of water in the area through better management of existing and future water facilities and resources. Partners in this county-wide effort include two federal agencies, three state government entities, Uinta County, Utah State University and several canal companies. These partners will implement nine separate project “components” in this coordinated effort and organize feasible salinity projects on a large scale, eliminating the piecemeal approach of the past.

NRCS is also investing more than $1.1 million in a project led by the Ute Indian tribe that will support the development of a Water Code for tribally-owned water and a Water Plan to inventory and prioritize tribal water resource needs. The Ute Indian Tribe Water Conservation project will assist the tribe and partners with resource need projects. For instance, the project will redirect cold water through Bottle Hollow to restore and stabilize the fishery while providing a delivery point for future improved irrigation projects. These projects are deemed vital and top priority for the Tribe in its efforts to more fully develop its water resources while maintaining healthy river systems and proper environmental conditions in cooperation with public and private water users in the Uintah Basin.

Finally, NRCS will invest $500,000 in the Wallsburg Watershed Improvement Project to improve water quality and aquatic habitat in Main Creek and the Deer Creek Reservoir, which have been listed as impaired because of high phosphorus levels. The project is led by the Wasatch Conservation District, and will improve the drinking water for millions of Utahans along the Wasatch Front. The project includes stream restoration efforts to put meanders back into the system, increasing habitat and decreasing the loss of valuable pasture and crop lands to stream erosion.

“RCPP puts local agricultural water users in the driver’s seat to implement projects that meet local concerns and work for Utah residents using available federal financial and technical assistance,” said Dave Brown, Utah State Conservationist.

“It’s a federal-state-local partnership that works, and we are excited to assist the local groups leading these great projects.”

The program offers new opportunities for the NRCS, conservation partners and agricultural producers to work together to harness innovation, expand the conservation mission, and demonstrate the value and efficacy of voluntary, private lands conservation. The program is increasing investment in conservation from a diversity of partners, leading to cleaner and more abundant water, improved soil and air quality, enhanced wildlife habitat, and stronger rural economies.

Water quality and drought are dominant themes in this year’s RCPP project list with 46 of the 88 projects focusing on water resource concerns. More than a fourth of the projects are focused on improving fish and wildlife habitat. See the full list of 2017 projects spanning the country, impacting almost every state in the nation and Puerto Rico.

Since 2009, USDA has invested more than $29 billion to help producers make conservation improvements, working with as many as 500,000 farmers, ranchers and landowners to protect over 400 million acres nationwide, boosting soil and air quality, cleaning and conserving water and enhancing wildlife habitat. For an interactive look at USDA’s work in conservation and forestry over the course of this Administration, visit http://medium.com/usda-results.