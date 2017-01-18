News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

US 89 Work 

US 89 Work 
January 18
11:32 2017
There’s some ADOT work being done just south of the big cut on US 89 south of Page. It’s very near to where the highway buckled in 2013, and ended up being closed for two years as the road was re-constructed.ADOT LOGO

This time it’s not so serious. They tell us it’s a pipe extension project.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

The US 89 Pipe Extension project is extending pipe culverts along a segment of US 89 north of the US 89/US 89A junction near Bitter Springs (milepost 523 – 526). This project will address erosion and protect the edge of the roadway at the pipe locations. All work will be performed within ADOT right-of-way and is anticipated to be completed in spring, 2017.

There are two northbound lanes at this area, and the right hand lane is closed. Southbound there is only one lane, and it is not affected by the work.

