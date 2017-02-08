News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Two Churches, One Broken Commandment

Two Churches, One Broken Commandment
February 08
13:57 2017
Print This Article
The door at Page Methodist

The door at Page Methodist

The message of thou shalt not steal apparently fell upon deaf ears this weekend as two area churches where the victims of break-ins.

Late Friday evening, or early Saturday morning, the Methodist church in Page was broken in to.

A window above a door at the front of the building was broken and the church reported extensive damage to the inside and outside of the church. It is unknown whether anything was taken.

A similar scene unfolded the next night, but this time the Lutheran church was the victim. The break in at the Lutheran Church occurred late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

The thieves caused extensive damage while making off with televisions and a full sized piano.

Like the Methodist church, the way the thieves made their way into the house of worship was by breaking a window above a side door.

Page Police Lieutenant Larry Jones said that because of the similar nature of the incidents, it is believed that the two are connected.

Page Police are currently investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding either break-in is encouraged to reach out to the police department.

Tags
Break inLutheranPage Methodist

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 64°/Low 46°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 66°/Low 47°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 70°/Low 50°
0%
Chance of Rain
Saturday
Chance of Rain
High 56°/Low 35°
60%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.