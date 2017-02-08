Two Churches, One Broken Commandment

The message of thou shalt not steal apparently fell upon deaf ears this weekend as two area churches where the victims of break-ins.

Late Friday evening, or early Saturday morning, the Methodist church in Page was broken in to.

A window above a door at the front of the building was broken and the church reported extensive damage to the inside and outside of the church. It is unknown whether anything was taken.

A similar scene unfolded the next night, but this time the Lutheran church was the victim. The break in at the Lutheran Church occurred late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

The thieves caused extensive damage while making off with televisions and a full sized piano.

Like the Methodist church, the way the thieves made their way into the house of worship was by breaking a window above a side door.

Page Police Lieutenant Larry Jones said that because of the similar nature of the incidents, it is believed that the two are connected.

Page Police are currently investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding either break-in is encouraged to reach out to the police department.