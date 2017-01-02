Tribes Celebrate Bears Ears Monument Victory

Southwestern Native American tribes – including the Navajo Nation, Zuni, Hopi and Ute tribes – are celebrating President Barack Obama’s decision to preserve nearly 1.4 million acres in Utah.

The Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition also includes the Hualapai Tribe and all 20 Pueblos.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said the move will be part of Obama’s environmental legacy.

The Bears Ears National Monument is located to the east of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and to the south of Canyonlands National Park.

It has more than 100,000 Native American cultural and archaeological sites and is regarded as one of the most significant archaeological areas in the United States.

“This beautiful piece of land stretches for over a million acres of land across the southern edge of the state. Its ancient cliff dwellings, ceremonial sites, abundant rock art, countless cultural artifacts, winding creek beds, and expanses of desert land, contain the great history of my nation,” Begaye wrote on a White House website.

“The Bears Ears region faced urgent threats from looting, vandalism, and energy development,” Navajo Nation Council Delegate Walter Phelps said in 2016.

“In addition to cementing his “profound record” on conservation, Obama also continued his effort to give Native Americans a voice,” Begaye said.

However, Utah’s governor and its Congressional delegation vow to fight the Obama designation.

San Juan County Commissioner Rebecca Benally, the only tribal member on the commission, is at odds with most Navajo Utah chapters and opposes any option that gives the federal government control over local land.

She doesn’t “support any movement to convert our sacred lands to a monument that will ultimately be controlled by bureaucrats unfamiliar with our history and traditional ways.”

Utah Dine Bike’yah has been working for the monuments for six years, said group chairman Willie Grayeyes.

“This is a very important moment,” he said.

A bill introduced in the House of Representatives last year sought to bar Obama from designating public land in specific counties – including the ones where Bears Ears is located.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva sought to remove the language but lost a tight 225-202 vote.

Bears Ears, named for the twin buttes that thrust above the horizon, is home to a diverse southwestern landscape that includes red-rock formations, mountain peaks, sandstone canyons, and piñon- juniper mesas.