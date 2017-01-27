Tourists Get Stuck in Mud, Search and Rescue Called In

The winter weather that swept across Northern Arizona earlier this week halted travel plans, cancelled sporting events, and delayed a busload of tourists heading for Page.

On Monday, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue had to assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety when a tour bus became stuck in the mud just off the highway. The tour bus became stuck just off Highway 180 after the driver’s GPS led him astray directing an alternate route to Page.

The bus had traveled about four miles down Forest Road 417 before becoming entrapped in mud.

The driver wasn’t trying to shave some time off the trek with the alternate route; he was trying to get around a Highway 180 road closure due to drifting snow.

What made the rescue unique was that the bus was fully loaded with 45 tourists from South Korea.

About an hour after the bus initially became stuck, another snowstorm hit the area resulting in a quick accumulation of six to eight inches of fresh snow.

DPS quickly turned into a taxi service, shuttling the tourists to a staging area near the highway. A Good Samaritan also assisted officers with the transportation of the tourists.

Once shuttled out of the mud, the tourists needed to get off the side of the highway. That’s where the Williams Unified School District came in.

The school district deployed a bus and three employees and was able to get the tourists transported to a motel. No word on whether or not the South Korean tourists ever made it to Page.