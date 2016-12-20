Top Ten Reasons to Visit Page, Arizona
The top ten reasons to visit Page, Arizona, according to the Huffington Post are:
Antelope Canyon
Lake Powell at Glen Canyon Dam
Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument
Horseshoe Bend
Lee’s Ferry
Rainbow Bridge and the Waterholes
Vermillion Cliff National Monument
Tower Butte.
The adventures on Lake Powell and the Colorado River, hiking, or horseback are reason number nine.
And reason number ten is Native American Fare including Navajo Tacos and Mutton Stew.