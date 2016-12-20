News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Top Ten Reasons to Visit Page, Arizona
December 20
12:58 2016
The top ten reasons to visit Page, Arizona, according to the Huffington Post are:

Antelope Canyon

Lake Powell at Glen Canyon Dam

Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument

Horseshoe Bend

Lee’s Ferry

Rainbow Bridge and the Waterholes

Vermillion Cliff National Monument

Tower Butte.

The adventures on Lake Powell and the Colorado River, hiking, or horseback are reason number nine.

And reason number ten is Native American Fare including Navajo Tacos and Mutton Stew.

Loading..

