The Very Latest on NGS

The story of the future of the Navajo Generating Station is one that is wrapped-up in rumors, talk on the street, innuendo and gossip. While we’ve heard very little from the people that count.

And while Lake Powell Communications has no new concrete news, we have heard from the Salt River Project, one of the owners of the plant. We have received the following email from Scott Harelson, from SRP Media relations.

Over the past decade, many efforts have been made to extend the life of the NGS beyond 2019 when its lease with the Navajo Nation is set to expire. These efforts, supported by many, have put the owners of NGS in a position to make clear decisions about the plant’s future operations.

With the economics of the energy industry changing rapidly and falling natural gas prices altering how coal-fired power costs compare with other options, SRP must weigh these developments against the regulatory and environmental uncertainties that face NGS. As such the owners of NGS are exploring every possible scenario with respect to the plant’s future and the impacts of each of those scenarios. This includes evaluating decommissioning when the current lease ends on Dec. 31, 2019. The owners of NGS are devoting a great deal of time and effort to this assessment. At this time, no decision has been made.

The owners anticipate making a decision on whether to extend operations of the plant beyond the end of the current lease sometime early this year. A decision to extend the life of the plant must be approved by all of the owners.

Lake Powell Communications is staying on top of the very important story.