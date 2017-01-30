News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Switch to Diné Decision Postponed Until April

Switch to Diné Decision Postponed Until April
January 30
14:15 2017
Print This Article

It is still the Navajo Nation for now.

Navajo Nation lawmakers have postponed a proposal that called for changing the name of the tribal government from Navajo to Diné.

After nearly two hours of discussion, sponsor and Council Delegate Jonathan Hale agreed to table the measure to allow more time for the Navajo people to discuss and consider the change.

The discussion centered around the purpose of the bill and what, if any, potential benefits a name change would bring. Nathaniel Brown, a delegate who is in favor of the change, said “Navajo” was not the name bestowed by the Holy People and likened being referred to as “Navajo” to being referred to as a second-class citizen.

Those opposed to a name switch raised concerns about the cost associated with a potential name change.

Under the legislation, the name of the Navajo Nation would change to Diné Nation and all departments associated with the tribe would use “Diné Nation” in describing the lands and people.

With the postponement, the council will table the proposed bill until the spring session in April.

Diné is Navajo for “the people.”

Tags
dinenavajo nation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Monday
Clear
High 48°/Low 32°
0%
Clear
Tuesday
Clear
High 51°/Low 34°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 52°/Low 35°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 53°/Low 39°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.