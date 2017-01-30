Switch to Diné Decision Postponed Until April

It is still the Navajo Nation for now.

Navajo Nation lawmakers have postponed a proposal that called for changing the name of the tribal government from Navajo to Diné.

After nearly two hours of discussion, sponsor and Council Delegate Jonathan Hale agreed to table the measure to allow more time for the Navajo people to discuss and consider the change.

The discussion centered around the purpose of the bill and what, if any, potential benefits a name change would bring. Nathaniel Brown, a delegate who is in favor of the change, said “Navajo” was not the name bestowed by the Holy People and likened being referred to as “Navajo” to being referred to as a second-class citizen.

Those opposed to a name switch raised concerns about the cost associated with a potential name change.

Under the legislation, the name of the Navajo Nation would change to Diné Nation and all departments associated with the tribe would use “Diné Nation” in describing the lands and people.

With the postponement, the council will table the proposed bill until the spring session in April.

Diné is Navajo for “the people.”