Supervisor Lena Fowler and ECoNA Host Series of Community Discussions on NGS and Mining

If the rumors of a sooner than expected Navajo Generating Station closure are true, that will leave northern Arizona and the Navajo Nation in an economic bind. With a majority of the workforce of NGS and the Kayenta Mine residing across the Navajo Nation, many Native American families are plagued by the question of, “what’s next?”

Local county and economic leaders recognize that the Navajo Nation needs to diversify its economy in order to prosper if a NGS shutdown comes to fruition.

Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona are hosting a series of economic outlook meetings on the Navajo Nation. The meetings will gather input from the public on ways to diversify the economy in northern Arizona due to the potential work reduction at Navajo Generating Station and possible impacts to mining.

All members of the public, especially those affected by the changing economy, are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussions. The schedule for the meetings is as following:

Kaibeto Chapter—Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. – noon

LeChee Chapter— Jan. 25, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Gap/ Bodaway Chapter— Jan. 26, from 9 – 11 a.m.

Tuba City Chapter— Jan. 26, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Kayenta Township House— Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. – noon

Shonto Chapter— Jan. 27, from 3 – 5 p.m.