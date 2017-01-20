Some Uranium Mines to Get Cleaned-Up

What is being called a “settlement agreement” has been ironed out between the US Government and the Navajo Nation. Its purpose is to get going on the clean-up of the closed uranium mines that are dotting the entire Navajo Nation. None of the mines are still in operation, with the last of them closing in 1968.

The Federal Government has agreed to pay half of the 600-Million dollar cost, according to a filing made in US District Court this past week. The EPA will oversee the work on the mines.

This agreement only covers about twenty percent of the abandoned mines. Many of these mines are in the Cameron and Monument Valley areas.

The companies that will be doing the actual clean-up are Cyprus Amax Minerals Company if Inglewood, Colorado and Western Nuclear Incorporated of Jeffrey City, Wyoming. These two companies reportedly mined about thirty million tons of uranium on the Navajo Nation for forty years beginning in 1944.

This clean-up and subsequent projects involving the clean-up of the uranium mines is expected to mean many jobs for Native Americans.