Snowpack Lookin’ Good

The snowpack above Lake Powell is still looking real good. That’s the word from Marlon Duke, Public Affairs Officer with the Upper Colorado Region US Bureau of Reclamation.

“We’re feeling pretty optimistic about what we’re seeing,” he said. “Things really picked-up in December and through January. And we’ve got more storms coming in the next few weeks.”

The snowpack is currently at 15% of median for this time of year. Not only that, but the snow they’ve received so far this winter is at 96% of what they would expect for an entire winter.

“In December and January we received almost as much snow as what we would get in an entire year,” Duke added.

One sober thought is that things could still turn around for this coming spring.

“At 66 percent of the way through our snow accumulation season, which means we still have a lot of time and a lot of things can happen,” Duke warned.

Last year the beginning of the winter season was very wet, but then it ended up being a dry January and February.

Duke explained to us how they come-up with snowpack figures.

“We pull data from the Natural Resources conservation service, and they run a system of snow-tell sites throughout the basin. Snow-tell mean no telemetry. And what those snow-tell sites do is they collect data on snowpack, precipitation, temperature, soil moisture, soil temperature and other things, and we want to collect all of that data because it all sort of comes together to tell us how much water we’re going to have in the spring. We then plug those numbers into our models.”

