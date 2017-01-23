News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Snow Forces A Glen Canyon Lecture Series Rescheduling

Snow Forces A Glen Canyon Lecture Series Rescheduling
January 23
14:17 2017
Print This Article

DinosaursCover-300x272It seems the nasty winter weather that northern Arizona has been experiencing lately has thrown yet another wrench into the works.

The Glen Canyon Lecture Series was planning on hosting author Christa Sadler tomorrow evening at the Community Center. However, an abundance of snow in Flagstaff has made safe travel to Page impossible and the lecture will be postponed to January 31st.

Sadler will have her collection of fossils on display and she will be signing her book, Where Dinosaurs Roamed: Lost Worlds of Utah’s Grand Staircase.

Unlike the dinosaurs, this lecture is not extinct. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. with a reception to follow at Powell Museum at 8 p.m.

Tags
glen canyon lecture series

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Monday
Chance of Rain
High 49°/Low 32°
60%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 40°/Low 25°
20%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 38°/Low 22°
0%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 36°/Low 22°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.