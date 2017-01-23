Snow Forces A Glen Canyon Lecture Series Rescheduling

It seems the nasty winter weather that northern Arizona has been experiencing lately has thrown yet another wrench into the works.

The Glen Canyon Lecture Series was planning on hosting author Christa Sadler tomorrow evening at the Community Center. However, an abundance of snow in Flagstaff has made safe travel to Page impossible and the lecture will be postponed to January 31st.

Sadler will have her collection of fossils on display and she will be signing her book, Where Dinosaurs Roamed: Lost Worlds of Utah’s Grand Staircase.

Unlike the dinosaurs, this lecture is not extinct. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. with a reception to follow at Powell Museum at 8 p.m.