Seasonal-Hires Exempt from Trump’s Hiring Freeze

After President Donald Trump announced a federal government hiring freeze in late January it was unclear how hiring at the US National Park Service would be affected.

NPS depends on seasonal and short-term workers to serve millions of visitors during the high season and the freeze had some doubting whether Park Service could handle the upcoming busy season. Now, it seems, everything will be open as usual.

Seasonal and short-term temporary employees “necessary to meet traditionally recurring seasonal workloads,” have been given a break under a list of exemptions to the freeze.

For NPS, the hiring period for the workers that make the park go during the busy season runs from February to March.

The NPS, which hosted a record-breaking 307.2 million visits in 2015, depends on some 8,000 temporary workers to keep the parks running during the summer high season.

The seasonal and short-term workers being exempt from the hiring the freeze is a relief, the freeze still means the park can’t hire permanent staff. Not good news for the $12 billion in deferred maintenance across the park system.