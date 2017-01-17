News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

SCC Repairs Downed Fiber Optic Line

January 17
11:19 2017
A fiber optic line that was damaged by a creek bed cave-in north of Kanab a few weeks ago has been repaired.

In the late hours of Monday night, South Central Communications made the repairs on the fiber optic line. From midnight until about 4 a.m., phone lines, cell phones, and internet were down periodically throughout the repair.

However, as of Tuesday morning, all services were up and running. Page, Big Water, Fredonia, and Kanab were affected by the downed fiber optic line.

