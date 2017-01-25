News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Rollover Crash on Highway 98

January 25
15:54 2017
Crash I 1 25 17Navajo Nation Police are investigating a single car crash on Highway 98 that occurred Wednesday morning about half way between Page and Kaibito. The crash left one person injured. The vehicle contained four Japanese tourists.

Evidently, shortly after 9:00 a.m., and for unknown reasons, the driver of the northbound car lost control. The four-door sedan crossed over the southbound lane, went off the roadway and rolled over twice, landing on its roof.
The other three occupants were able to extricate themselves from the crushed car. But the driver was wedged inside and was unable to get out. Navajo Police and medical personnel arrived on the scene about 15-20 minutes later.

A Shonto woman and her daughter were traveling behind the car that crashed. After watching the incident from her car, the woman immediately stopped on the roadway and called 9-1-1. (Later, she re-called 9-1-1 to make sure emergency personnel were on their way.)

Once out of her car, the Shonto woman checked on the people in the now upside down car. Various other motorists also stopped to see if they could help, and then moved on.

The driver was believed to have been transported to Page Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

