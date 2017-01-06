Renzi Freed

A man who used to represent the Page and surrounding area in Washington is being released from jail on Saturday (January 7). Richard “Rick” Renzi represented Arizona’s 1st District in Washington 2003-2009, and preceded Ann Kirkpatrick in that position.

Renzi was serving time for corruption, money laundering as well as other charges and was convicted in 2013. He was found guilty by a federal jury in Tucson. Following appeals, he went to jail two years later.

The Northern Arizona University graduate, who is a Republican, was apparently involved in conspiring to use his position in Washington to urge businesses to purchase property from former business associates. He was sentenced to three years’ incarceration.

Reports also indicate that Renzi was found guilty of misappropriating insurance premiums that were paid to his insurance company. In turn, he allegedly used the money for political purposes.

There’s no word on what his plans are upon his release.