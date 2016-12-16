Rebid for Essential Air Service in Page

Page City Council, in a four to three vote, decided to rebid for Essential Air Service at Page Airport. After extensive discussion of four airlines who presented multiple options, the majority voted to rebid for services for a two-year contract to begin in May 2017.

Great Lakes (the current provider), SkyWest (Delta), Boutique, and Via Airlines had a variety of offerings. They offered several levels of service as well as size and types of aircraft ranging from nine-seat turbo-prop planes to forty-seat jets.

The number of flights weekly varied and destinations included Phoenix, Denver, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City for hub connections. Handling of luggage, ticketing and TSA inspection were thoroughly discussed.

Clifford Biggs, Vice-Chair of the Airport Advisory Board, reported that only twenty-seven percent of the passengers are Page locals.

More than one council member stated their reluctance to approve any bid that did not include Phoenix as a destination.

Other council members stated that the ability to use a hub such as Salt Lake City would allow Page residents and visitors to travel easily beyond that hub to other destinations.

The possibility of forty-passenger jets from Salt Lake City would allow larger groups to visit Page in a time-efficient manner as opposed to bus travel for these larger groups.