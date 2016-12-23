News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Prop 206 Still Facing Opposition

Prop 206 Still Facing Opposition
December 23
11:11 2016
Governor Doug Ducey has expressed his opposition to the voter approved increase in  Arizona’s minimum wage. He says, “Let the courts decide,” now that the Maricopa County Superior Court is considering the Arizona Chamber of Commerce lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to declare the minimum wage increase illegally obligates the State of Arizona to increase funding of state contracts. The estimated cost for the state to reimburse contractors at the higher wage is significant. It is estimated to be $11 million just for reimbursing private companies that provide Medicaid services in Arizona.

State legislators feel that the Proposition 206 would have had a different outcome if voters had fully understood the financial impact on the State budget.

Back in November, Arizona passed Prop. 206 by a 16 point margin. Prop. 206, also called the Healthy Working Families Initiative, proposed raising the state’s current $8.05 per hour minimum wage during the next several years to $10 per hour in January, $10.50 in 2018, $11 in 2019, $12 in 2020, and starting in 2021, the minimum wage would be adjusted annually based on cost of living.

The raises in minimum wage are slated to take place on January 1st.

