Pronghorn Antelope and Elk Hunt Draw Open Until February 14th

Arizona Game and Fish is now accepting online applications for 2017 hunt permit-tags. The tags for pronghorn and elk are issued through a draw process.

Applications, whether they are online or paper, must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14th. Any hunters applying for a tag online must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online.

That license must be valid on the last day of the application period. Licenses now are valid for one full year from date of purchase.

To apply for hunt-permit tag, go here: https://portal.azgfd.stagingaz.gov/PortalImages/files/hunting/draw/applicationForm/paperDrawAppl.pdf

To purchase a hunting license, go here: https://license.azgfd.gov/home.xhtml