News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage

Plane Crash Near Payson Claims Four

Plane Crash Near Payson Claims Four
January 04
15:27 2017
Print This Article

In Gila County the investigation into the small plane crash that claimed four lives Monday is continuing. The NTSB, FAA and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office are among the agencies working the case.plane-crash

The plane was headed from Scottsdale to Colorado. Authorities were contacted when the family of four failed to arrive in Telluride as scheduled. It was a ping from a cell phone tower that helped investigators figure out where the plane went down, which was near Payson, Arizona.

Killed in the crash were Eric Falbe (44), his wife, Carrie (31), and Eric’s two daughters; Victoria (14) and Skylar (12). The two girls attended school in Scottsdale.

According to reports, the mother of the two girls, Cynthis Larmore, had gone to court at one point attempting to keep her girls from flying with their dad. The feeling was, according to reports, that Cynthia Larmore didn’t feel her former husband had the experience necessary as a pilot.

The reason why the Cessna 210 crashed has not yet been determined.

Tags
Paysonplane crash

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

  1. For radio, news, and advertising, visit our "Contact Us" page.
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.