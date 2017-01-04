Plane Crash Near Payson Claims Four

In Gila County the investigation into the small plane crash that claimed four lives Monday is continuing. The NTSB, FAA and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office are among the agencies working the case.

The plane was headed from Scottsdale to Colorado. Authorities were contacted when the family of four failed to arrive in Telluride as scheduled. It was a ping from a cell phone tower that helped investigators figure out where the plane went down, which was near Payson, Arizona.

Killed in the crash were Eric Falbe (44), his wife, Carrie (31), and Eric’s two daughters; Victoria (14) and Skylar (12). The two girls attended school in Scottsdale.

According to reports, the mother of the two girls, Cynthis Larmore, had gone to court at one point attempting to keep her girls from flying with their dad. The feeling was, according to reports, that Cynthia Larmore didn’t feel her former husband had the experience necessary as a pilot.

The reason why the Cessna 210 crashed has not yet been determined.