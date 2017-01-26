Parks Master Plan Set for Implementation

It has been 18-months since the City has begun putting together a Master Plan for all parks citywide, including a face-lift for John C. Page Memorial Park.

After last night’s City Council meeting we may see some progress on what is being called a 15-year plan. Council approved the implementation plan put forth by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

The plan is ambitious but the advisory board believes that the projects are achievable by the end of the fiscal year. If every project comes to fruition, the capital projects will cost $585,000.

Some of the projects aimed to be completed this year are play equipment replacements and repairs at Children’s, John C. Page Memorial, and Golliard Parks.

Play surface upgrades are also proposed for Vermillion, Golliard, and the Children’s Park.

The Skate Park was identified as a priority and the board recommended that City Staff determine what needs to be done to keep the skate park open.

Grandview Knoll and the Sports Park Annex will also see some improvements. At the Sports Park Anex plays areas were recommended to be restructured to provide shaded seating, bicycle racks, and recycle receptacles. For Grandview Knoll, the Advisory Board recommends an entrance sign be created, viewing benches be added, and trash and recycling receptacles be provided.

Any project with an estimated cost of over $10,000 will go before City Council for approval. For those under the $10,000 threshold, only approval from the City Manager is needed.

What should help is the $300,000 Community Development Block Grant that the City received to remove antiquated and inaccessible play equipment in multiple City Parks.

The CDBG funds are allocated from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to the State of Arizona’s Small Cities Program through the Arizona Department of Housing. The Arizona Department of Housing then allocates funds to rural governments based on county population and poverty levels.

Five projects were considered for the funding. Home ownership assistance, a housing rehabilitation program, substandard abandoned property acquisition, and work on the Horseshoe Bend Overlook Trail were all considered by council.

Ultimately, Council preferred the option of using the finds to help maintain the City’s parks equipment and restrooms.

While the most visible changes will center on revamped and new park equipment, the Parks and Rec. Advisory Board also wants to restructure the administrative side to the City’s park system.

The board did not have a quick fix, but urged city staff to review the administrative issues and consider reorganization to meet the needs of the City and the Parks Master Plan.

In addition to approving the Parks Master Plan Implementation Plan, Council also awarded bids to two PUE projects.

Page Utility Enterprise will begin two projects which will see water and electrical infrastructure improved at a cost of over half a million dollars.

One project will install a new water main, laterals, and electrical conduit in the alley way from Lake Powell Blvd. to Sixth Ave. Two new fire hydrants will also be installed in the south sides of the businesses in the shopping complex.

PUE will also upgrade electrical infrastructure. Unprotected buried cable, which has been experiencing failures and has served beyond its projected end life, will be repaired.

The waterline and conduit replacement bid was awarded to Mountain High Excavation for the sum of $280,920. Mountain high Excavating has not previously worked with PUE.

The other bid was awarded to Niels Fugal Sons Company in the amount of $355,895.28.