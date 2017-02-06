Parents of Jeffs’ Child Bride Convicted in Canada

In a British Columbia courtroom Friday a mom and dad were convicted of taking their daughter into the United State for sexual reasons. They had arranged a marriage between their daughter and Warren Jeffs, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Brandon J. Blackmore and Emily Gail Crossfield now face possible sentences of five years in prison each.

It was back in 2004 that Brandon J. Blackmore and Emily Gail Crossfield Blackmore took their 13-year old daughter to Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona, also known as Short Creek. The plan was for the child to marry Jeffs, who has had many wives over the years. He is serving a life sentence in Texas for having sexual relations with a 12-year old wife.

The couple’s son testified at the trial and reportedly asked for leniency. The son sited the fact that his parents were doing exactly as they were told to do.

Defendant Brandon J. Blackmore reportedly had five wives at one time and is that father of at least forty.

The charge against the Blackmores was “removing a child from the country (Canada) for sexual purposes.” They will be sentenced in April.