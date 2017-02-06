News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Parents of Jeffs’ Child Bride Convicted in Canada

Parents of Jeffs’ Child Bride Convicted in Canada
February 06
10:35 2017
Print This Article
The Blackmores

The Blackmores

In a British Columbia courtroom Friday a mom and dad were convicted of taking their daughter into the United State for sexual reasons. They had arranged a marriage between their daughter and Warren Jeffs, the leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Brandon J. Blackmore and Emily Gail Crossfield now face possible sentences of five years in prison each.

It was back in 2004 that Brandon J. Blackmore and Emily Gail Crossfield Blackmore took their 13-year old daughter to Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona, also known as Short Creek. The plan was for the child to marry Jeffs, who has had many wives over the years. He is serving a life sentence in Texas for having sexual relations with a 12-year old wife.

The couple’s son testified at the trial and reportedly asked for leniency. The son sited the fact that his parents were doing exactly as they were told to do.

Defendant Brandon J. Blackmore reportedly had five wives at one time and is that father of at least forty.

The charge against the Blackmores was “removing a child from the country (Canada) for sexual purposes.” They will be sentenced in April.

Tags
childrenflds

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 58°/Low 44°
0%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 64°/Low 44°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 65°/Low 46°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 68°/Low 50°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.