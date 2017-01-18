News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page Walmart Snubbing Peabody
January 18
11:11 2017
At the Page Walmart you see the signs: Peabody Notice

OUR STORE WILL NO LONGER ACCEPT PEABODY CERTIFICATES DUE TO THE PENDING BANKRUPTCY OF PEABODY ENERGY. THANK YOU.

Peabody certificates are certificates of value given to employees at the Kayenta Mine for showing exemplary safety practices on the job. They are simply a reward to show appreciation to their employees, most of whom are Native Americans.

Lake Powell Communication contacted Peabody Energy in Missouri and asked them about the certificates, and the situation with the Page Walmart.

A spokesperson explained the purpose of the certificates, and went on to say the situation with Walmart is simply a miscommunication. She went on to say that they “expect to have a resolution shortly.”

We reached out to Walmart locally. A manager told us he could not comment on the issue. He gave us a number for the Walmart corporate office, but thus far we have received no response to our request for an explanation.

PeabodyWalmart

