Lake Powell News

Page Soup Kitchen Reopens!

January 09
10:00 2017
This Monday (January 9) the Circle of Page Soup Kitchen re-opened at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 421 S. Lake Powell Boulevard in Page.soup-kitchen-flyer

The soup kitchen will be open Mondays and Wednesdays 3 PM to 5 PM.

Volunteers are needed, according to Cathy Steffen, who is organizing the kitchen. She needs cooks, servers and people who will help with the clean-up after dinner.

Call Cathy for information and to volunteer at 928-660-0288.

In addition, Food Bank volunteers are also needed at St. David’s. They need baggers for bulk items and general help. If you would like to volunteer at the food bank call Nancy at 217-322-2516.

The Food Bank is open Tuesdays 3 PM to 6 PM, and on Thursdays 9 AM until 12-Noon.

