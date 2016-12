Waiting for that last minute Christmas gift to arrive?

The Page Post Office will help put those last minute gifts under the tree. The package pickup window will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th.

If you have a yellow slip in your PO Box, the last chance to pick up your package before Christmas is from 10 a.m – 2 p.m. on Saturday.